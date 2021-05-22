Information centres to be set up in hospitals

Thiruvananthapuram

22 May 2021 19:54 IST

This is to update relatives on the health of their COVID-19-affected loved ones

The anxious wait to get updates on the health of kin admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 is at an end.

Round-the-clock information centres are set to be opened in various hospitals in the district to provide relatives information on the health of their loved ones who are admitted with COVID-19.

The decision was taken at a meeting at the Collectorate that was attended by Minister for General Education and Labour V. Sivankutty, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, and Minister for Transport Antony Raju.

The meeting also decided to increase COVID-19 testing in coastal areas, colonies, and other areas where people lived cheek by jowl in the wake of COVID-19 spread.

Steps for vaccination of migrant workers and other priority groups will be speeded up. Vaccination centres will be shifted to public places so that people can reach these places easily and crowding in hospitals can be avoided.

The functioning of domiciliary care centres will be improved. Facilities will be urgently arranged at all domiciliary centres.

COVID-19 first-line treatment centres that were functioning at the greenfield stadium at Karyavattom and Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education will be reopened.

To ensure the availability of health workers, the services of medical and paramedical staff will be ensured from the list provided by the Kerala Youth Welfare Board.

Incident commanders working at the taluk level should organise meetings in association with people’s representatives of local self-government institutions.

Community kitchens should be started urgently in all panchayats. The functioning of ward-level committees should be stepped up.

The functioning of war rooms and call centres will be expanded to prevent delays in admission of COVID-19 patients to hospital.

The Ministers directed the officials concerned to open an ambulance control room centred around Nedumangad.

The Ministers who were reaching the Collectorate for the first time after assuming charge were welcomed by District Collector Navjot Khosa.