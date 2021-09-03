Inform steps to implement nokkukooli ban, HC tells govt

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the State government to inform the court of the steps taken by the police authorities to implement an order banning nokkukooli.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while dealing with a petition seeking police protection against nokkukooli, observed that complaints relating to the demand for nokkukooli were coming before the High Court on a regular basis. This was surprising because the government had already issued an order banning such demand from any trade union.

The judge pointed out that this prima facie meant that the government order had not been effectively implemented by the competent authorities.

The court also issued notice to the State Police Chief after impleading the SPC in the case. The petition was filed by Sundareshan from Kollam. According to him, he wanted to construct a hotel building on his property. However, some of the office-bearers of the CITU and the INTUC were obstructing his workers from carrying out constructions because of his refusal to accede to the demand of the unions for nokkukooli.

Police draw flak

Acting on another petition, the court also came down heavily on the police for using disrespectful words such as eda/poda while addressing the public.

The court asked the State Police Chief to issue a circular instructing his subordinates not to use such impolite words while dealing with the public.

The court made the observation when a petition alleging that the police had behaved badly towards a 15-year-old girl at Cherppu in Thrissur district during inspection of vehicles as part of implementing COVID-19 restrictions came up for hearing.