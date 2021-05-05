‘Inform in advance to get treatment benefits’

Thiruvananthapuram

05 May 2021 01:35 IST

Patients who are referred from primary and community health centres and other government centres to COVID-19 second-line treatment centres of private hospitals should inform the hospital authorities about it well in time to get treatment benefits and keep the referral papers safe, District Collector Navjot Khosa has said.

The benefits will be available in hospitals empanelled under the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Paddhati (KASP).

The Collector’s direction follows complaints of loss of treatments benefits on patients’ failure to inform the hospital that they have been referred from a government hospital. Treatment will be free for those referred. The government will pay the expenses for the patient’s treatment to the hospital concerned through the State health agency.

KASP beneficiaries who are Ayushman Bharat card-holders can approach these hospitals directly and seek treatment, Ms. Khosa said. Details of hospitals empanelled under the KASP are available on sha.kerala.gov.in. Nineteen hospitals in the district are empanelled under KASP. Steps are under way to bring more hospitals under the scheme.