Infopark to create 39,880 sq.ft. flexi workspace at Ernakulam South metro station

December 20, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

MoU signed between Infopark and KMRL for readying the facility by October next year

The Hindu Bureau

Infopark and Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to build IT workspaces at the Kochi metro station at Ernakulam South, according to a release.

KMRL managing director Loknath Behera and Infopark chief executive officer Susanth Kurunthil signed the MoU to set up flexi workspaces in 39,880 sq.ft. of built-up space across six floors of the metro station.

The facility will pave the way for generation of 500 job opportunities, the release added.

The flexi workspaces to be set up by Infopark will be an elaboration of co-working, which has an increasing demand after the pandemic. The workspaces for IT/ITES companies and employees will include premium workspace and co-working space models that combine mobility and modern office amenities. The novel infrastructure will be more convenient to gig workers and women employees. It is targeted to complete the construction of office facilities and start operations by October next year.

“The flexi workspace will be a pivotal step in the IT expansion of Kerala. W Room, which was previously set up as a co-working space at Infopark, has been well-received by companies and employees alike. In addition to office facilities, these premium workspaces also have other features like pantry area, event space, and parking area. A flexi workspace that integrates multiple modes of transportation will ensure more convenience and safety. Premium workspaces will attract employees of MNCs who might be working from home,” said Mr. Kurunthil. 

Decentralisation of the IT industry is crucial for an advanced State like Kerala, said Mr. Behera.

