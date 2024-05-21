ADVERTISEMENT

Infopark once again wins Crisil A/Stable rating

Published - May 21, 2024 07:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Infopark earned A/Stable by Crisil Ratings, winning the recognition for the second consecutive year from the country’s leading analytics agency.

As Crisil marks long-term banking facilities as a critical criterion in its ratings, the agency points out “healthy liquidity driven by fund infusion from the Government of Kerala” as a major reason for the State-run Infopark’s latest achievement, says a press release here.

“Infopark has a healthy financial risk profile marked by low gearing and comfortable debt protection metrics,” says Crisil. “Driven by modest debt in capital structure, gearing has remained less than 0.1 time. Limited debt has also resulted in low financial charges, which has led to healthy interest coverage ratio. The financial risk profile should continue to be moderate over the medium term,” it adds.

