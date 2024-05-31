A bathymetry, or study of the ‘beds’ of waterbodies, may have to be conducted in Kadamprayar to verify whether the river bed has turned uneven, having potential repercussions for the smooth flow of water.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the study shows that the river bed profile has an uneven surface, corrective measures will have to be taken.

Bathymetry is a study facilitating measurement of the depth of a water body. The execution of the study will depend on the allocation of funds. Funding could be raised either through corporate social responsibility funds or from agencies such as Kochi Metro Rail Limited or the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management or from Irrigation department’s funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flooding on Infopark campus

The need for such a study in Kadamprayar has emerged in the wake of severe waterlogging experienced on the Infopark Kochi campus and nearby areas for two days running this week. The drainage network on the Infopark campus discharges the rainwater to Kadamprayar, leading to a public outcry over the neglected state of the river as the reason for the unprecedented waterlogging. Demolishing a temporary bund in Kadamprayar was supposed to ease flooding, though it did little good.

“The speed of water flow in Kadamprayar, which is almost like an independent river through the confluence of smaller canals, has been traditionally slow. Whether disruption to the flow has caused the waterlogging needs to be studied,” said Irrigation department sources.

Cleaning of Kadamprayar, including removal of water hyacinths, up to Manakkakadavu has been undergoing for the last couple of days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blocks in the drainage networks of Infopark Kochi or variation in the gradient owing to the development works on the campus and the neighbourhood have also emerged as potential reasons for the waterlogging.

New buildings are coming up at a considerable height, further restricting the holding capacity of low-lying areas. That water level in the drains in the Infopark remain high even when rain stayed away has also been cited as a pointer. However, these are possibilities which remain to be verified, while the fact that unprecedented rain hit the area cannot be overlooked either, sources said.

Meanwhile, Infopark authorities have deployed robotic machinery to check whether there were any blocks in the drainage network on the campus or in the pipes carrying the water to Kadamprayar across the PWD Road.

Water from the campus is routed to Kadamprayar via Edachira Thodu, which is also being cleaned up now. Water from the raised terrains in the neighbourhood of the campus also flow to its drainage networks, adding further pressure on the network, said Infopark sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.