Infopark gets new logo

Infopark, the IT hub with three campuses, has a new logo as it is about to complete 20 years of operations.

The new logo’s violet, blue and green design reflects Infopark’s robust growth and the State’s vibrant IT ecosystem, says a press release. Inspired by the fascinating Penrose triangle, the logo consists of three beams forming an infinite triangle image. The tagline reads Inspire, Collaborate, Innovate.

Infopark Chief Executive Officer Susanth Kurunthil said the new logo tells the world that Infopark has arrived as an IT ecosystem beyond mere real estate services. The taglines ‘Inspire, Collaborate and Innovate’ are added in the new logo. “Celebrating its 20th year in November, the new logo represents Infopark’s bright future and strong presence in the IT industry,” he said.

Apart from Infopark Kochi Phase I and Phase II, Infopark has campuses at Koratty (Infopark Thrissur) in Thrissur district and Cherthala (Infopark Cherthala) in Alappuzha district. Around 70,000 employees are working in 582 companies.