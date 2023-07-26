HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Influence of media, entertainment among youth is on the rise: Minister

Child actors Thanmaya and Da Vinci who won State Film Awards honoured by child welfare council

July 26, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Minister V. Sivankutty with Da Vinci and Thanmaya Sol, Best Child Actor Award winners of State Film Awards, during a felicitation organised by the Kerala State Child Welfare Council in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Secretary of the council Arun Gopi is seen.

Minister V. Sivankutty with Da Vinci and Thanmaya Sol, Best Child Actor Award winners of State Film Awards, during a felicitation organised by the Kerala State Child Welfare Council in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Secretary of the council Arun Gopi is seen. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The influence of media and entertainment among the youth is on the rise as the world progressed, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking at a function organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare to felicitate child actors who won the State Film Award here on Wednesday.

The Minister said there was a need to understand the influence the entertainment industry could have on children’s development and welfare in future. “We should promote producers and creators who prioritised growth of curiosity and welfare of children,” the Minister said.

Diversity and representation were very important in the entertainment sector. It could help create a generation that had empathy, compassion, and acceptance from a young age, Mr. Sivankutty said.

Children had a huge network in the world of cinema, television, music, and social media. Some of these could be advantageous, others not. As responsible adults, there was need to be alert to the messages and values passed on to children through these mediums. Age-appropriate content should be emphasised. They should be directed towards health and safe content, the Minister said.

Thanmaya and Da Vinci who received the State Film Awards were presented with the child welfare council’s prizes and cash award.

V. Joy, MLA, presided. Council general secretary G.L. Arun Gopi, joint secretary Meera Darshak, and treasurer K. Jayapal spoke.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.