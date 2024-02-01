Inflow of Maldivian nationals to Kochi for medicare continues despite diplomatic row

February 01, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The diplomatic row between India and Maldives has not impacted the inflow of Maldivian nationals for medical treatment in private hospitals here.

Of the monthly average of around 3,000 foreign nationals that seek treatment here, people from Maldives accounted for nearly 15-20%. Around 600 persons from Maldives avail treatment in a month at hospitals here empanelled under ‘Aasandha’, the universal health insurance scheme financed by the Government of Maldives, according to the Kerala Medical Tourism Facilitators Forum and the Association of Medical Facilitators, Kerala.

Oman nationals accounted for a major chunk of medical tourists visiting Kochi followed by people from Maldives and Africa and Gulf Cooperation Council countries, it said.

Diplomatic strains had widened after three Maldivian leaders posted derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and mocked him over his trip to Lakshadweep on January 2.

“But the issue has not yet affected the arrival of people from Maldives for treatment at hospitals in Kochi. The city remains a favourite medical tourism destination for them in view of factors including affordable cost, availability of highly skilled doctors, and better infrastructure,” said Sujith Natesan, member of the advisory committee of the Association of Medical Facilitators.

Some patients from Maldives, who were reluctant to go on record, told facilitators here that they viewed the rift between the two countries more as a political issue that may ease out in the long run.

Dr. K.A. Aboobacker, president of the Kerala Medical Tourism Facilitators Forum in Kerala, pointed out that medical tourists from Maldives seeking health services in Kochi seemed not worried too much about the diplomatic spat.

“They are aware of the improved facilities here compared to options available in their country and wanted the authorities in India to speed up the process of issuing medical visas, which might result in a spike in the number of medical tourists,” he said.

According to hospital managements here, chances of a dip in arrival of medical tourists from Maldives owing to the diplomatic row were remote.

“The Indian healthcare sector continued to remain the preferred destination for people of Maldives seeking medical treatment abroad, especially considering the good network of hospitals empanelled under the Aasandha health insurance scheme. The ease of access and the wide range of services, which included providing translators and their native cuisine, encourage them to opt for medical treatment here,” said Satheesh Kumar C.S., chief operating officer, Kinder Hospital, Kochi.

