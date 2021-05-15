Kerala

Infighting within Kerala NCP costs general secretary his post

Kerala NCP president T.P. Peethambaran. File   | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Infighting within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Kerala came to a head on Saturday with State president T.P. Peethambaran removing Razaq Moulavi as general secretary of the party citing indiscipline.

Soon after the assembly elections, Mr. Peethambaran made a statement that smacked of a soft stance towards Mani C Kappan, who left the party and the Left front to contest and win the Pala assembly seat. He asked the party to ask itself if it was right to cause the exit of Mr. Kappan from the front ahead of the polls.

Mr. Moulavi criticised the statement terming it as Mr. Peethambaran’s ‘personal opinion’ and invited a ‘show cause’ notice against him. Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Peethambaran said Mr. Moulavi had not responded to the show cause notice, which resulted in his removal from the post. But Mr. Moulavi said that he had mailed a detailed response and sent the same by registered post as well.

“It surprises me that such a senior leader should take action even before going through my response,” he said.

Meanwhile, party sources said there is more to the removal than meets the eye. “Mr. Moulavi is a close associate of P.P. Saseendran, who’s vying for the sole ministerial berth allocated to the party with Thomas K Thomas, MLA-elect from Kuttanad, who enjoys the backing of Mr. Peethambaran. There’s also a move being made by Mr. Saseendran to get PC Chacko, new entrant to the party, elected as State president,” said a leader.

While a final decision on ministerial berth will only be taken on May 18, at the meeting of State office bearers and central executive working committee members in the presence of Praful Patel, MP, many believe that Thomas K Thomas has a good chance of landing ministership this time around.

