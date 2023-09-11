HamberMenu
Infighting in Congress casts shadow over Vaikom municipality

September 11, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Even the thumping victory in Puthuppally appears not enough to put a lid on the raging infighting within the Congress at the grass roots in Kottayam.

About one-and-half months after it was ousted from power in Changanassery, infighting in the Congress has put the United Democratic Front at the risk loosing yet another civic body -Vaikom. The simmering disputes over implementing a power sharing agreement within the Congress has taken a turn for the worse with a section of Congress councillors now demanding the resignation of municipal chairperson Radhika Shyam.

While the dissidents have been demanding her resignation citing a power sharing agreement, the faction supporting Ms. Shyam insists that her term will end only by next January 2024.The issue has continued to rage on even after the District Congress Committee directed the chairperson to step down, though to no avail.

As per a power sharing agreement, the chairperson’s post in the civic body was slated to be shared between three women councillors -- Radhika, Renuka Retheesh and Preetha Rajesh. ``Contrary to the agreement, Renuka was awarded the first term and she continued to hold onto the seat for another six months, which unsettled the agreement,” pointed out a senior congress leader.

In the 26-member council, UDF has 11 members including two independents, LDF -nine, BJP -four and two are independents. With the delay in settling the issue likely to open up a chance for the LDF to wrest power, the District Congress Committee is slated to holds talks with the warring factions to settle the issue.

