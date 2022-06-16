Infertility care in govt. sector to be strengthened: Minister

Clinic at Thycaud hospital to be made independent unit

The government will take steps to strengthen infertility care in the State’s public sector hospitals, Health Minister Veena George said in a statement here on Thursday.

At present, infertility treatment in public sector is confined to Woman and Child hospital in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur; the Government Medical College Hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Kozhikode; Victoria hospital, Kollam; and district hospital, Kozhikode.

At a high-level meeting, Ms. George sought a report on the functioning of the existing infertility centres in the State. The infertility clinic at Woman and Child hospital at Thycaud here would be expanded as an independent clinic. More modern facilities would be created at the infertility clinics at SAT Hospital as well as other medical colleges, the statement said.