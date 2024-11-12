Infectious diseases spike again in State

With leptospirosis and hepatitis A soaring in the State, the Health department has issued a directive that protocol-based treatment be ensured for all fevers which could potentially be leptospirosis in all government and private hospitals in the State.

Most leptospirosis deaths are a result of complications arising out of late diagnosis and failure to treat early, it was pointed out at a review meeting of the State Rapid Response Team here on Tuesday.

Health Minister Veena George, who chaired the meeting, directed that all deaths due to dengue and leptospirosis be reviewed at the local body level in the next two weeks. Local bodies should discuss the situation on the basis of the State Public Health Act and take suitable follow-up measures. The government will also set up a committee to conduct scientific studies, she said.

Intermittent rain across the State has been one of the reasons for the spike in infectious diseases such as dengue and leptospirosis.

Also, the Health department’s statistics show that most of those who have died following leptospirosis are people who are regularly in contact with contaminated water by way of occupation but who did not consume doxycycline as directed by health workers.

People should not resort to self-treatment as any fever could be viral fever. Those who have to enter contaminated waters should ensure that they wear adequate personal protection gear and that they consume doxycycline tablets as directed by health workers. Those with any wounds on hands or feet should not enter waterbodies with contaminated water, it was pointed out at the meeting.

The State RRT meeting also reviewed the general situation of infectious diseases in the State.

The meeting decided to focus on source reduction activities to check mosquito population. Not just dengue fever, malaria, H1N1 and hepatitis A are also being reported across the State.

Water-borne diseases can be prevented to a large extent if people stick to boiled and cooled water for drinking and maintain general hygiene and safety when handling or consuming food and water.

Drinking water sources should be chlorinated on a regular basis as e Coli contamination can lead to serious diseases. For all these activities, creation of public awareness is an important prerequisite.

The State Mission Director, NHM, Director of Health Services, Director of Medical Education and senior health officials were present at the meeting.

