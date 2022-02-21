Infectious Disease Institute to come up in Kottayam MCH

Administrative sanction of ₹10.72 crore through NABARD

Administrative sanction of ₹10.72 crore through NABARD

In line with a Budget proposal to establish separate blocks in medical colleges for infectious diseases, the State government has accorded administrative sanction of ₹10.72 crore through National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD) for establishing an Infectious Disease Institute at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kottayam.

Officials said here on Monday that the institute would come up in a four-storey building. The first two floors are slated to be completed in the first phase. The building will have specialised ICU facilities.

The medical college here recently received approval for opening a DM (Doctor of Medicine) Infectious Disease course for the first time in the country.

Four other hospitals

Besides the medical college here, the authorities have given administrative sanction worth ₹44.42 through the NABARD for the development of four hospitals in Pathanamthitta.

Of the total amount allocated, Pathanamthitta General Hospital will receive ₹22.17 crore, followed by ₹8 crore to the Ezhumattoor Community Health Centre, ₹6.62 crore to the Koodal Family Health Centre and ₹7.63 crore to the Malayalappuzha Family Health Centre.

The amount allocated to the Pathanamthitta general hospital will be expended towards the construction of an outpatient wing. A sum of ₹1.09 crore was sanctioned for equipment and furniture while ₹8.28 crore was for procurement of MRI machines. Specialty OPs, labs and pharmacies too will be set up.

The Ezhumattoor Community Health Centre, meanwhile, will get a three-storey building that will host the outpatient block, pharmacy, public health wing, conference hall and physiotherapy unit.