Infection rate shows signs of slump in Kottayam

Pathanamthitta records 333 cases and 13 more deaths, Alappuzha has 1,272 new patients and three deaths

The second wave of COVID-19 that hit the region appears to be moderating with the number of fresh cases reported in Kottayam coming down to 1,090 on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, all but four contracted the virus through local transmission. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the day was 23.71%. With 178 cases, Kanjirappally panchayat led the tally, followed by Kottayam with 137 cases. As many as 2,298 persons recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total number of cases to below 10,000 mark for the first time in several weeks. Meanwhile, 52,417 persons remain under observation.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 333 persons tested positive for the virus on Monday. The TPR for the day stood at 20.1%.

With 33 cases, Vallikodu panchayat reported the highest number of cases, followed by Pathanamathitta municipality with 31 cases. The number of COVID-19 related deaths, meanwhile, continued to be on the higher side with the district reporting 13 more deaths during the day. With 1,829 recoveries during the day, Pathanamathitta currently has 11,004 active cases while 24,457 persons are under observation.

Alappuzha

The district reported 1,272 COVID-19 cases on Monday. It also recorded three COVID-19-related deaths.

Of the fresh cases, 1,269 people contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of one person remains unknown.

Two persons who came from other States also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The test positivity rate for the day stood at 23.39%.

The 1,272 cases include 210 reported from Alappuzha, 63 from Muthukulam, 55 from Pathiyoor, and 53 from Kuthiathode. Meanwhile, 474 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 22,937.

With COVID-19 cases remaining high, the Alappuzha district administration and Health Department have arranged 1,400 more beds to treat patients. Officials said that a total of 5,931 beds had so far been arranged across the district. Besides, 19 more domiciliary care centres would be opened in the district soon.

On Monday, the police registered 37 cases and arrested nine people for violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district. Action was also taken against 769 people for not wearing face masks, 448 people for violating physical distancing norms, and 11 people for violating quarantine norms. Authorities also seized 162 vehicles.

(With inputs from Pathanamthitta and ALappuzha bureaus)