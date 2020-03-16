Kerala

Infection in ducksunder control: officials

Mass duck deaths in Kuttanad

The bacterial infection that caused mass death of ducks in Kuttanad in recent days has been brought under control, according to the Animal Husbandry Department. Speaking to reporters here on Monday, officials said here on Monday that 4,830 ducks had perished in Champakulam, Kandankary and Thalavady.

“The situation has changed. We have brought the disease under control,”said an official.

Earlier, the duck farmers expressed dissatisfaction over conducting tests at the Avian Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Thiruvalla. However, the officials said that the laboratory was well-equipped. The lab is the only one functioning directly under the control of the Animal Husbandry Department Director, said an official

Officials observed that several farmers were giving incorrect medical treatment to birds. “Farmers are administering high amounts of antibiotics in ducklings. Besides, ducks are not vaccinated on a regular basis,” said an official.

Alappuzha District Animal Husbandry Officer Mary James, Chief Veterinary Officer Unnikrishnan, Avian Disease Diagnostic Laboratory Deputy Director A.G. Geo and others attended the press meet.

