Infarm fest begins on December 26

October 15, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Farmers Movement (Infarm) will organise a two-week long agricultural and educational fest at Kodenchery from December 26. A reception committee has also been constituted to make the fest a success in the rural areas of Kozhikode.

