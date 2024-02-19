GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Infant sustains injuries during temple ritual

February 19, 2024 05:56 am | Updated 05:56 am IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

A nine-month-old boy sustained injuries after accidentally falling to the ground during a Garudan Thookkam ritual at the Ezhamkulam Devi temple, near Adoor. The baby sustained injuries on his hand and is currently being treated at a private hospital. The accident took place on Saturday when the child, belonging to a couple from Punalur, accidentally fell from the hands of the person performing the ritual. Adoor police have initiated a suo moto case on the incident. The police also reported that the child was in good health.

Top News Today

