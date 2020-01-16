Infant mortality rate down in Wayanad, says Shylaja

The infant mortality rate in the State has come down remarkably owing to the timely intervention of the Health Department, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.
Speaking after inaugurating the special newborn care unit (SNBCU) and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the district hospital at Mananthavady on Thursday, Ms. Shylaja said the superior healthcare infrastructure in the State had also brought down the neonatal mortality rate in the district.
Health care facilities, except ventilator facility, available at the SNBCU were on par with the government medical college hospitals in the State, the Minister said.
Ms. Shylaja also inaugurated construction works for a cath lab and a restroom for bystanders of patients at the district hospital.
