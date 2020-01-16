Kerala

Infant mortality rate down in Wayanad, says Shylaja

more-in

The infant mortality rate in the State has come down remarkably owing to the timely intervention of the Health Department, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the special newborn care unit (SNBCU) and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the district hospital at Mananthavady on Thursday, Ms. Shylaja said the superior healthcare infrastructure in the State had also brought down the neonatal mortality rate in the district.

Health care facilities, except ventilator facility, available at the SNBCU were on par with the government medical college hospitals in the State, the Minister said.

Ms. Shylaja also inaugurated construction works for a cath lab and a restroom for bystanders of patients at the district hospital.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2020 11:25:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/infant-mortality-rate-down-in-wayanad-says-shylaja/article30579254.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY