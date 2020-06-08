Infant found near Ammathottil

A four-day-old infant was abandoned in the rain near the Ammathottil electronic cradle of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare at Thycaud on Saturday night. The council authorities have named the infant Sahyan, after the Western Ghats, as he was found a day after the World Environment Day.

According to a press release issued by council general secretary J.S. Shijukhan, the infant weighing 2.5 kg was abandoned near the cradle in the pouring rain, though the cradle was available. Due to the rainy season and the pandemic, the area around the cradle is constantly under surveillance.

As soon as the infant’s cry was heard, Syamkumar, an employee of the council, rushed to the spot. The nurses gave necessary first aid to the infant who was later shifted to the SAT Hospital.