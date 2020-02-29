Kerala

Infant found abandoned

The District Child Protection Authority has launched a probe into the incident in which a five-day-old girl child was found abandoned on the District General Hospital premises here on Saturday.

The baby was first spotted in the hospital compound in the wee hours of day and was admitted to the neonatal care unit here.

