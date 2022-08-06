Infant dies under suspicious circumstances

A 48-day-old girl died under mysterious circumstances at Mannarasala, near Haripad, on Saturday.

According to the police, the girl was brought dead to the Taluk Hospital, Haripad at around 1.30 p.m. by family members. Police said that they suspected the child died after she was thrown into a well by her mother. "No arrest has been made yet. We are awaiting the post-mortem examination report to ascertain the exact cause of death," said an official.

Sources said the mother of the child was undergoing treatment for postpartum depression.