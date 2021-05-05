Kerala

Infant chokes to death

A one-and-a-half-month-old baby girl born to a 71-year-old woman from Ramapuram, near Kayamkulam, through in-vitro fertilization died reportedly after milk got stuck in her throat.

The child who choked on milk on May 3 died at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha, the same night.

The child was born to Sudharma on March 18 via C-section at MCH, Alappuzha. After the child’s premature birth, she had spent 40 days in the hospital, before being discharged last week.

Ms. Sudharma, a retired teacher, and her husband Surendran, a retired police telecommunication officer, despite their old age, decided to have a child after their 35-year-old son died in Saudi Arabia one-and-a-half years ago.

