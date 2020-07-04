Infant attacked by father discharged

The State Women’s Commission has arranged protection and accommodation for a two-month-old infant from Angamaly who sustained brain injury after being assaulted by her father.
The child was discharged from Medical Mission Hospital, Kolenchery, on Saturday after a month-long treatment, which included surgery to prevent bleeding in the brain.
The child and her mother will be accommodated at Snehajyoti, an institution to protect children and mothers, in Perumbavoor. The accommodation was facilitated by the Child Welfare Council. The mother has expressed her desire to return to Nepal, her home country, as she did not want to reside with her husband who often attacked the child.
The council members have asker to stay here till the case is disposed of. They promised to meet all medical expenses.
Father held
The child’s father, a native of a Kannur, has been arrested. He came into contact with the woman from Nepal online and they subsequently got married.
