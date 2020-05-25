Kerala

Infant among new COVID-19 cases

Five test positive in Palakkad

Five more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Monday, raising the number of patients currently under treatment to 53. They included a 10-month-old boy from Karakurissi who returned from Salalah on May 20 along with his mother and four-year-old sister.

A 58-year-old man from Cherpulassery, a 52-year-old man from Mannarkkad, a 44-year-old man from Varod, Ottapalam, and a 50-year-old man from Thonipadam, Alathur, were the other persons who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

The Cherpulassery and Mannarkkad men returned from Chennai on May 17 and May 15 respectively. The Varod and Thonipadam men returned from Maharashtra on May 18 and May 11 respectively.

Testing centre

Among those under treatment in Palakkad are a man from Malappuram, a woman from Idukki, and two men from Thrissur. Two persons from Palakkad are also under treatment at the Medical Colleges in Ernakulam and Manjeri.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 test centre began functioning at the District TB Centre here on Monday. Officials said that it was the first such facility among TB Centres in the State.

Twenty samples can be selected and tested within eight hours.

District Panchayat President K. Santakumari inaugurated the facility.

The tests will be done by using TrueNat machines made available by the Central TB Division. TrueNat machines were made available after the district set up a biosafety cabinet at the District TB Centre.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 11:47:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/infant-among-new-covid-19-cases/article31674556.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY