GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inefficiency and wrong policies of Modi govt. pushed the country into huge loss: Chidambaram 

While speaking at a meeting held as part of the Samaragni Yatra organised by KPCC, he cites the wrong policies of the Centre as reasons for economic stagnation of the country.

February 19, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram given a reception at the venue of a public meeting held in connection with the Samaragni Yatra in Thrissur on Sunday.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram given a reception at the venue of a public meeting held in connection with the Samaragni Yatra in Thrissur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: NAJEEB KK

The ten years of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule has caused a loss of ₹28 lakh crore to the country, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister of Finance P. Chidambaram has said.

He was addressing a meeting held at Thekke Gopura Nada, in Thrissur, on Sunday, to receive the Samaragni Yatra organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

“Wrong policies and inefficiency of the BJP government led to the economic stagnation of the country,” he said. Listing the fake promises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Chidambaram asked which of his guarantees should be believed by the people.

“The BJP government that promised 2 crore jobs each year has not yet made appointments in major institutions under the Centre. There are 10 lakh vacancies in central universities and health institutions alone. No new job opportunities are generated, “ he said.

“Though official statistics claim that unemployment rate of the country is around 10% , the actual figure is much higher. Around 40 % of graduates were unemployed. Unemployment and price rise are the major crisis faced by the country,” Mr. Chidambaram accused.

During the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule, 27 crore people were elevated from the below poverty line (BPL). If Congress comes into power again, the condition of the existing BPL people will be improved, he said. He urged the people to support all the United Democratic Front candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

District Congress Committeepresident Jose Vallur presided over the function. Congress leaders K. Sudhakaran, V.D. Satheeshan, T.N. Prathapan and others attended.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.