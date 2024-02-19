Inefficiency and wrong policies of Modi govt. pushed the country into huge loss: Chidambaram 

February 19, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - Thrissur

The ten years of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule has caused a loss of ₹28 lakh crore to the country, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister of Finance P. Chidambaram has said.

He was addressing a meeting held at Thekke Gopura Nada, in Thrissur, on Sunday, to receive the Samaragni Yatra organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

“Wrong policies and inefficiency of the BJP government led to the economic stagnation of the country,” he said. Listing the fake promises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Chidambaram asked which of his guarantees should be believed by the people.

“The BJP government that promised 2 crore jobs each year has not yet made appointments in major institutions under the Centre. There are 10 lakh vacancies in central universities and health institutions alone. No new job opportunities are generated, “ he said.

“Though official statistics claim that unemployment rate of the country is around 10% , the actual figure is much higher. Around 40 % of graduates were unemployed. Unemployment and price rise are the major crisis faced by the country,” Mr. Chidambaram accused.

During the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule, 27 crore people were elevated from the below poverty line (BPL). If Congress comes into power again, the condition of the existing BPL people will be improved, he said. He urged the people to support all the United Democratic Front candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

District Congress Committeepresident Jose Vallur presided over the function. Congress leaders K. Sudhakaran, V.D. Satheeshan, T.N. Prathapan and others attended.