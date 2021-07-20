Kerala

Inebriate man batters wife to death in Kasaragod

A husband beat his 23-years-old wife to death in Kasaragod.

According to Bedakom police, the deceased has been identified as Sumitha, a resident of Kasargod. The incident happened when 25-years Anil Kumar in an inebriated condition attacked the victim with a stick following a quarrel between them at 11.pm on Monday.

The accused suspected his wife of having an illegal relationship with a person in their neighbourhood, police said.

Even though the victim was rushed to the Community Health centre, she failed to respond to the treatment and died at the hospital.

They married four years back and have a two-year-old child.

The accused has been apprehended and after an inquest, the body has been sent to Kannur Government Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.


Jul 20, 2021

