Industry, services hail move to lease out capital’s airport

‘It will improve flight connectivity and facilities’

The Confederation of Indian Industry has hailed the move to lease the Thiruvanathapuram international airport to the Adani Group.

Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman of CII Kerala State Council and Chairman and MD of Muthoot Fincorp Limited, said the airport need to be competitive at par with international standards.

“A private investor brings fresh capital to expand facilities and flights, so that the passenger revenue will grow and even the places around the airport will indirectly benefit. This is an ideal move which will improve flight connectivity and facilities at the airport, including logistics and infrastructure,” he said.

V.K. Mathews, Executive Chairman of IBS Group, said an airport was a commercial and customer services enterprise and therefore not an ideal area for governments to operate compared to the private sector.

Tony Thomas, consultant, Boston Consulting Group, said the airport played an important role in the development of south Kerala and south Tamil Nadu.

E.M. Najeeb, Chairman, Air Travels Enterprises, said the Confederation of Kerala Tourism Industry (CKTI) welcomed the decision to lease out the airport. This decision would contribute to overall development of southern Kerala.

M.I. Sahadullah, Chairman, KIMS Hospital Group, said airports were gateways to a country or to a State. Having a passenger-friendly airport would provide the right message of welcome to any State.

S.N. Reghuchandran Nair, ex-vice chairman, CREDA, said the decision of the Centre would help spur development of the capital region that was in a state of neglect over the years.

‘Proper governance’

“The State has already demonstrated a sustainable model using PPP for CIAL airport. We believe this decision will result in a sustainable model if proper checks and balances are in place. We are hopeful of seeing the airport grow further,” said GTech Chairman Sunil Jose.

Binu Jacob, Secretary of GTech, felt that establishing a proper governance framework as part of the lease would ensure successful operation of the airport.