Industry on Campus project inaugurated at Model Polytechnic College, Karunagapally

‘Project is being implemented to generate income during student years’

March 12, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vocational education is becoming more popular among students, Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu has said.

She was inaugurating the Industry on Campus project at Model Polytechnic College, Karunagapally, here on Tuesday. “These projects are being implemented to generate income during student years. There is a need to enhance the employability of students, making job orientation and more opportunities a must. The Industry on Campus projects are launched with such objectives,” she said.

Under the project, industrial products will be made near the campuses ensuring an income for the students. Around ₹20 lakh has been earned by students of various campuses through the scheme. “Kerala’s first Campus Industrial Park was started at Kottarakara under the auspices of the Finance Minister and it’s an achievement. The government is taking steps to upgrade our higher education on a par with international standards,” said the Minister who added that Kerala had a conducive environment for starting start-ups and executing innovative ideas.

C.R. Mahesh, MLA, presided over the function while Institute of Human Resources Development Director V.A. Arunkumar, college Principal Manikanta Kumar, and college representatives spoke.

