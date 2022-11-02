Industry on campus: memorandum signed for e-autorickshaw assembly

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
November 02, 2022 22:55 IST

A memorandum has been signed for assembling electric autorickshaws at Government Polytechnic College, Attingal, under the Higher Education Department’s ‘Industry on campus’ programme.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu on Wednesday said ASAP (Additional Skill Acquisition Programme Kerala) and the Kozhikode-based Axion Ventures had signed an agreement in this regard. It would realise the government policy to transform campuses into production centres in step with the rising possibilities in the electric vehicle sector.

Dr. Bindu said sub-centres would be started on other campuses in Thiruvananthapuram district as part of the first phase of expanding the project to more technical education institutions in the State.

