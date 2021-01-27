Industry leaders to address global conclave

Kerala Looks Ahead to look at possibilities of attracting investment to State

Industry leaders Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra, and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen are among an impressive line-up of speakers to share their insights and suggestions at the three-day global meet Kerala Looks Ahead from February 1. The meet is organised to look at the possibilities of attracting investment to the State in the post-pandemic era.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan will attend a special session on Industry on February 3. The other industry leaders attending it include Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon Limited, Kris Gopalakrishnan, chairperson of Axilor Ventures, M.A. Yusuff Ali, chairperson of Lulu Group, Ravi Pillai, managing director of RP Group, and Azad Moopen, chairperson and managing director of Aster Medcity.

The State will showcase a broad range of its robust and resilient industry before business leaders and stakeholders at the special session, besides highlighting the enhanced ease of doing business backed by a string of policy interventions. It is organised by the Kerala State Planning Board.

The session will also explore the interventions to modernise the critical sectors of economy by channelling constructive suggestions emerging during the conclave.

“A defining feature of this conference is that it looks ahead to the views of industry veterans on laying down a roadmap for the State. The suggestions and consensus emerging from the deliberations could become vital inputs in strengthening our policy initiatives and addressing the gaps,” says Planning Board Vice Chairperson V.K. Ramachandran.

“Kerala is keen to follow a development model of expediting economic growth without jettisoning its storied social security and welfare commitments. It is important to note that the participating industry leaders are known for their larger concerns for the less privileged sections of society,” says Venu V., Member Secretary, Kerala State Planning Board.

In another session on industrial possibilities on February 2, Myungjae Moon, Director of the Institute for Future Government Studies, Yonsei University, will speak on South Korean experience in promoting industrial development and the economic growth possibilities for Kerala in the emerging global order.

Besides Mr. Jayarajan, the session will see presentations by Rizwan Soomar, MD and CEO, DP World-Port and Logistics, V. Ramgopal Rao, Director of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Daisy Chittilapilly, MD, Digital Transformation, CISCO, and Tony Thomas, former CIO, Nissan Motor.