Industry-friendly climate in State: Sivankutty

‘Labour Dept. taking steps to strengthen relations between employers and workers’

Asserting that there is an industry-friendly climate in the State, Labour Minister V. Sivankutty said here on Wednesday that closing down industries or private enterprises is not part of the government's policy.

Talks to settle the issues around the hardware store at Mathamangalam in Kannur will be held on February 21. Labour Commissioner S.Chitra will chair the talks between the owner and the representatives of trade unions.

Mr.Sivankutty said that the Government is committed to ensure the smooth functioning of commercial and industrial enterprises in the State, while at the same time protecting the rights of the workers. Instructions have been issued to the Labour Department officials to intervene in labour issues and solve such issues immediately. The department has been taking steps to strengthen the relations between employers and workers.

He said that attempts to portray the State's investment climate and labour atmosphere as unfriendly based on isolated incidents are not acceptable. Kerala is much ahead of other States in labour welfare measures.

The Government has a developmental outlook which combines labour welfare, peaceful work atmosphere and creation of new opportunities. Its stand has always been to settle all labour issues through talks between the employer, the workers and the Government, said Mr.Sivankutty.