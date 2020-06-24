Industry forum welcomes Sabari airport project

The Central Travancore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CTCCI) has welcomed the State government’s initiative to establish the proposed Sabari International Greenfield Airport at Erumeli.
In a statement issued here on Saturday, CTCCI president Fr. Abraham Mulamoottil said that the video conference of the association members held on Friday extended full support to the government with regard to the proposed airport project.
Fr. Mulamottil said the CTCCI meeting further urged the government to focus on a decentralised and sustainable rural development plan establishing 20 towns in Central Travancore region as business centres.
He said the association members also offered their wholehearted support to the project and expressed interest in investing in the government project.
According to him, the proposed airport project would sure give a boost to the tourism industry that was badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. It would also help revamp the State’s agriculture sector.
The Texas-based US Citrus company, owned by Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Mani Scaria, had expressed its willingness to open its branch in India near Erumeli, he said. Attending the video conference, many other CTCCI members, who owned companies in different parts of Europe, America, Gulf countries and in the Middle East, also expressed interest in extending their business to Kerala once the proposed airport project took off, he said.
Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Issac also attended the video meeting, Fr. Mulamoottil said.
