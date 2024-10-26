Industry-academia meet in Kochi on November 6

Over 2,000 delegates are slated to attend a large industry-academia meet, CONFLUENCE 2024, in Kochi to deliberate the evolving nature of talent, work, and the workplace itself. The day-long conclave on November 6, with ‘Future of Talent’ as its focal theme, is being organised by Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology (RSET) and Group of Technology Companies (GTECH), an industry body representing over 250 IT companies in the State. The other partners to the event, to be held at RSET auditorium on the Kakkanad campus, are Infopark, SmartCity, Technopark, Kerala Startup Mission, IEEE India Council, and Kochi Metro Rail Limited.

