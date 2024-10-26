GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Industry-academia meet in Kochi on November 6

Published - October 26, 2024 10:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 2,000 delegates are slated to attend a large industry-academia meet, CONFLUENCE 2024, in Kochi to deliberate the evolving nature of talent, work, and the workplace itself. The day-long conclave on November 6, with ‘Future of Talent’ as its focal theme, is being organised by Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology (RSET) and Group of Technology Companies (GTECH), an industry body representing over 250 IT companies in the State. The other partners to the event, to be held at RSET auditorium on the Kakkanad campus, are Infopark, SmartCity, Technopark, Kerala Startup Mission, IEEE India Council, and Kochi Metro Rail Limited.

Published - October 26, 2024 10:33 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.