Industries- portals launched

Fourteen new private industrial parks will be launched in the tate this year, Industries Minister P.Rajeeve has said. He was speaking after launching a portal for submitting applications to open private industrial estates, here on Wednesday. General Education Minister V.Sivankutty launched a portal for grievance redressal.

Mr.Rajeeve said that the easing of various processes to create a favourable investment environment will inspire many to open private industrial parks. Though the policy for developing private industrial parks had come into existence earlier, it was not being implemented practically. Individuals, co-operatives, trusts and partnership collectives can open industrial estates.

Till now, 14 applications have been received for setting up private industrial estates. The private industrial estate project was launched with an aim to address the issue of non-availability of suitable land for industrial projects in the state. Under the project, the State Government will provide up to ₹3 crore of financial support for developing suitable private land of 10 acres or above in area as private industrial estates. Standard design factories can be established in plots having an area of atleast 5 acres.

All the benefits under the Kerala Industrial Single Window Clearance Board Act will be applicable for plots which get the private industrial estate development permit. Through the online portal for private industrial estates, applications can be permitted for developing private land as industrial estates and track the progress of applications.

The grievance redressal system for addressing the complaints of entrepreneurs related to various departments was set up as per an ordinance issued last year. District and state-level grievance redressal committees have been formed for this purpose. The district committee will take care of complaints related to industrial establishments with upto ₹5 crore investment while the state committee will take care of complaints related to establishments with above ₹5 crore investment as well as appeals against district committee decisions. The online portal has been developed to ensure efficient and timely functioning of the grievance redressal system.