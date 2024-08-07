Industries Minister to meet investors in Chennai

As part of Kerala government’s initiatives to promote investment in the State by showcasing the opportunities in diverse sectors, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will interact with investors in Chennai on Thursday.

The meeting, organised jointly by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), will be held at Radisson Blu Hotel and Suites GRT, near the Chennai airport, at 6 p.m. The interaction will be followed by Business to Government (B2G) meetings.

During the interaction aimed at promoting the State’s industrial climate, investors and entrepreneurs will be briefed about the current investment opportunities in the State and the policy initiatives of the government. The sectors in focus include aerospace and defence, Artificial Intelligence and robotics, biotechnology and life sciences, electric vehicles, electronics design and manufacturing, food processing, Information Technology, logistics, maritime and shipbuilding, medical equipment, packaging, research and development, renewable energy, and recycling and waste management.

A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce; S. Harikishore, Managing Director, KSDIC; will be among the senior government officials attending the meeting.

