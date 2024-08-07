GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Industries Minister to meet investors in Chennai

Investors and entrepreneurs will be briefed about the current investment opportunities in Kerala and the policy initiatives of the government

Published - August 07, 2024 06:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

As part of Kerala government’s initiatives to promote investment in the State by showcasing the opportunities in diverse sectors, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will interact with investors in Chennai on Thursday.

The meeting, organised jointly by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), will be held at Radisson Blu Hotel and Suites GRT, near the Chennai airport, at 6 p.m. The interaction will be followed by Business to Government (B2G) meetings.

During the interaction aimed at promoting the State’s industrial climate, investors and entrepreneurs will be briefed about the current investment opportunities in the State and the policy initiatives of the government. The sectors in focus include aerospace and defence, Artificial Intelligence and robotics, biotechnology and life sciences, electric vehicles, electronics design and manufacturing, food processing, Information Technology, logistics, maritime and shipbuilding, medical equipment, packaging, research and development, renewable energy, and recycling and waste management.

A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce; S. Harikishore, Managing Director, KSDIC; will be among the senior government officials attending the meeting.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.