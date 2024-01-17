Industries Minister to inaugurate solar power plant in Alappuzha

January 17, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

As part of switching to renewable energy, Autokast Ltd, a ferrous foundry manufacturing unit in the public sector, will commission a two-megawatt solar power plant on Friday.

The ground-mounted plant, set up on 8.85 acre of land on the company premises at Thiruvizha near Cherthala, will be inaugurated by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve at 5.30 p.m.

The plant can generate 8,000 units (kWh) of electricity daily. Solar power will help the company, grappling with fund crunch, save a lot of money on electricity bills. “The total monthly production has touched 250 tonnes resulting in an electricity bill to the tune of ₹30 lakh. With the operationalising of the 2MW solar plant, we can save around ₹10 lakh per month on electricity charges. It will bring down production cost and help the company’s competitiveness,” said, V.K. Praviraj, managing director, Autokast.

The solar plant is expected to reduce carbon emissions by about 2,450 tonnes annually. It was set up at ₹10.33 crore and has an expected life span of 25 years.

Autokast, a Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO)-approved class ‘A’ ferrous foundry, is involved in the production of all grades of grey iron, ductile iron, and steel castings. It also produces Casnub bogies for freight wagons of the Indian Railways.

As Autokast is facing financial stress, the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation has provided it with a loan of ₹5 crore specifically for the timely manufacturing and delivery of Casnub bogie frames to Indian Railways.

Besides, Autokast and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited have joined hands to set up a fuel station on the company premises at Thiruvizha. Once operational, the filling station will ensure additional income for Autokast.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, A.M. Ariff, MP, P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, Autokast chairman Alex Kannamala, V.K. Praviraj, and others will attend the inaugural function.

