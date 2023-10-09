Industries Minister to inaugurate a slew of projects at Coir Corporation office 

October 09, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Industries and Coir Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate a slew of projects at the Coir Corporation office here on Tuesday.

The Minister will launch the research and product design centre, renovated export division, training centre, coir park, international display centre and air-conditioned auditorium at 5 p.m.

While the product design centre is aimed at creating new designs, the training centre will equip coir workers to create products in line with market trends. The Coir Corporation will train around 500 people in the first phase. The State government has sanctioned ₹1 crore for the training programme for which the curriculum was prepared with the help of National Institute of Design, Kerala State Institute of Design, experts and so on.

P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, will preside. A.M. Ariff, MP, H. Salam, MLA, Coir Development director V.R. Vinod, Coir Corporation chairman G. Venugopal and others will attend. .