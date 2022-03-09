Industries Minister interacts with Thailand Consul General

Official lauds State’s ‘investor-friendly’ climate

Kerala’s investor-friendly climate is a model for others, Consul General of Thailand Nitirooge Phoneprasert has said. Ventures will be started in cooperation with the State in food processing and handicraft manufacture, he said.

A group led by Mr. Phoneprasert met Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve on Wednesday and held discussions on other possible ventures that could be started in the State.

Mr. Phoneprasert spoke of Thailand’s desire to sign a special memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the State. He expressed happiness at the pro-investor changes in the State’s industrial sector. These lent hope to investors in Thailand. Entrepreneurs interested in starting businesses in the State had contacted the consulate, he said.

Mr. Rajeeve apprised the Consul General of the growing possibilities in the food processing sector. He promised the State government’s cooperation to entrepreneurs keen on starting ventures in Kerala.

The meeting decided to communicate with Thai entrepreneurs keen on starting new ventures. It was also decided to conduct follow-ups.

An Aranmula mirror was presented to the consul team. Thai deputy consul general Lalana Jitsattanane and Industries Principal Secretary Suman Billa were among those present.