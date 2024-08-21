ADVERTISEMENT

Industries Minister holds talks with BMW group officials

Published - August 21, 2024 10:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve holding consultations with representatives of the BMW Group on Wednesday.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Wednesday held consultations with representatives of the BMW Group. He said that the group will cooperate with the State government’s Automotive Technology Round Table in November ahead of the Global Investors Summit next year. He said that Thiruvananthapuram will be turned into an automotive hub.

The Minister met with BMW developers Christina Hein and Herman Ferreira and former BMW official and Acsia Technologies strategy advisor Stefan Juraschek. During the meeting, representatives said that although earlier plans for BMW’s manufacturing unit did not come to fruition due to the inability to find a site near the Kochi port, the company’s technology wing now has vast potential in Kerala.

The fact that renowned global companies in automotive technology have started operations in Kerala is also creating a favorable situation. More companies from Germany and Sweden will participate in the round-table conference.

