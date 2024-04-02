Industries Minister downplays criticism over extending invitation to IT firms in Bengaluru over water crisis

April 02, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has dismissed the criticism over extending invitation to IT companies in Bengaluru following the drinking water crisis there stating that it need not be seen in the present context alone but is part of an aggressive effort of Kerala to showcase the State as an ideal destination for future investments.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, Mr. Rajeeve said that the State has just added one more point to its presentation to woo investors by mentioning about the presence of 44 rivers and that the State didn’t face a water crisis, which is just another added advantage. “There is not much noise when there is flight of companies from Kerala to other States but the problem is always when something is done to attract investments here,” the Minister said.

Additionally, Kerala has good air quality while Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi figure among the most safe cities to work as selected by working women. Kerala finds mention ahead of States like Tamil Nadu and Gujarat in employability index in the recently published India Employment Report by the International Labour Organisation. This could be primarily attributed to women’s safety and women’s participation in the workforce, Mr. Rajeeve said.

“We have been in contact with companies for quite sometime now and it need not be seen merely in the context of the water crisis in Bengaluru. Kerala as a whole is a city with good connectivity unlike other States where investments are restricted in one or two cities. For instance, an Italian design company is coming to Alangad grama panchayat. We are also creating IT corridors,” he said.

Since the industrial policy was declared, the State has identified 22 priority sectors and has designed special schemes to attract investments to those sectors. More sectors will be added to that list on the go. The goal is to attract industries that will ensure job opportunities for the youngsters at home. In fact, there are reports suggesting that migration out of Kerala is showing a downward trend.

“Kerala’s time has arrived. In another 10-15 years, we will emerge as the hub of knowledge-based industries and hi-tech manufacturing. We will be able to set a model in creating jobs if we are able to make concerted efforts to tap into that potential,” Mr. Rajeeve said.