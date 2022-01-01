Industries dept. dashboard to monitor real-time activities

Kochi

01 January 2022

It will launched in the State capital on January 5

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve has said the Industries department will start a dashboard for real-time monitoring of department activities.

The dashboard will help, among other things, get a real-time account of the status of applications for new licences and the complaints that have been raised by industrialists. The dashboard will be launched in the State capital on January 5.

He was speaking at a reception accorded to him by the Kerala State Small Industries' Association at the Kalamassery KSSIA hall on Saturday. The industrialists had an interactive programme with the Minister.

Mr. Rajeeve said the government was considering a spices park at Thodupuzha with a view to addressing the complaint that there was no industrial park in Idukki district. He said a carbon neutral park was being planned for Wayanad. Wayanad is one of the backward areas in terms of industrial investment.

Later, the Minister inducted SMEs with investments up to ₹50 crore into the K-Swift (Single Window Interface for fast and Transparent Clearance) platform. The move means that industries with up to ₹50 crore investment will get automatic clearance for a period of three years, during which period operations can be launched as various government departments process the applications.

The previous LDF government had declared the facility for investments up to ₹10 crore and now the limit has been raised after the criterion for SME classification was revised by the Union government, including investments up to ₹50 crore. The notification changing the categorisation of SMEs had come about 18 months ago.

The induction of larger SMEs into the single window clearance facility brought a new step towards more investment-friendliness even as the State will celebrate 2022 as Entrepreneurs' Year during which the department will work to establish one-lakh SMEs in the State. The past year saw the establishment of 50,000 SMEs in the State, the Minister said.

Branding of all products from SMEs under the "Kerala Brand" logo just as "Kerala Kaithari" will help intensify marketing of the products.