Industries department selects 149 MSMEs for Mission 1,000 project

The department launched Mission 1,000 in April 2023 as a continuation of the ‘Year of Enterprises’ campaign.

Published - June 28, 2024 06:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Industries department has till now selected 149 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as part of the Mission 1,000 project to scale up promising MSMEs and transform them into enterprises with ₹100-crore turnover. The department launched Mission 1,000 in April 2023 as a continuation of the ‘Year of Enterprises’ campaign, under which over a lakh MSMEs were launched in the State in each of the past two years.

A total of 255 applications were received for the scaling up project till June 19 this year. Out of these, the State-level committee headed by the Industries department Principal Secretary chose 149 applicants who scored adequate marks in the evaluation, according to documents placed by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve in the Assembly.

The government will extend various support schemes to the chosen companies to scale them up to the next level. Some of the benefits to be provided include interest subsidy on capital investment of up to 40% (a maximum amount of ₹2 crore), up to 50% reduction in loans availed for working capital (for a maximum amount of up to ₹50 lakh), financial aid for preparation of a detailed project report for scaling up (up to ₹1 lakh for each MSME) and special aid for technology upgrading and for skill development.

The department will also depute one of its officials to guide each of the MSMEs in its scale-up operations. The department has been running awareness campaigns as well as loan subsidy melas in local self government bodies across the State to aid the launching of new MSMEs as well as scale up existing ones.

From April 2021 to March 2024, a total of 2.65 lakh MSMEs have been launched in the State with a total investment of ₹17,566 crore.

