Industries Department launches social media pages

Thiruvananthapuram

11 September 2021 19:55 IST

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve on Saturday launched the Facebook and Instagram pages and the YouTube channel of the Department of Industries and Commerce, under plans to strengthen the State’s business ecosystem.

“Seamless communication between the State facilitators and entrepreneurs is a key component of a robust industrial ecosystem. The launch of the social media pages is the latest in a series of measures initiated by the government to turn Kerala into an attractive investment destination,” said Mr. Rajeeve.

K. Ellangovan, Principal Secretary (Industries); S. Harikishore, Director, Industries and Commerce; and Suraj S, CEO, Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion; were among those present.

Named ‘industrieskerala’, the Facebook and Instagram pages, and the YouTube channel seek to create awareness among the investors and entrepreneurs about various services, schemes, and support mechanisms implemented by the Department of Industries and Commerce.