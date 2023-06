June 09, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Thrissur

The industrial units in Thrissur district have been served notice under the Collection of Statistics Act 2008 by the Statistics Officer, Kerala, for furnishing information as part of the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) for the financial year 2021-22. It is mandatory for the Industrial units to furnish the data within the timeline mentioned in the notice, according to a press release.