Industrial safety awards presented

FACT tops big industries category

Labour Minister V. Sivankutty on Friday presented the industrial safety awards instituted by the Factories and Boilers department as part of ensuring accident-free, safe workplaces. The award function was held in Kochi.

FACT, Ernakulam, received the award in the category of big industries with more than 500 employees in the chemicals, petroleum, petrochemical, rubber and plastic sectors. Cochin Shipyard won the award among big industries in the engineering, automobile repairing and servicing, textiles and coir sectors while St. Gregorios Cashew Industries, Kollam, was presented the award in the Food and Food Products category, and St. Gobain India Private Limited, Palakkad, received the award in the Other Industries category.

T.P. Shanmughan of HLL Lifecare Ltd, Peroorkada, Thiruvananthapuram, and Romeo George, FACT, Ernakulam were given the award for the best safety workers. Awards in other categories were also given away.