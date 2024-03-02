Industrial safety awards announced

March 02, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The industrial safety awards, instituted by the Department of Factories and Boilers under the State, government for the year 2023 have been announced.

The Cochin refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. at Ambalamugal has won the award in the category of big industries with more than 500 employees in the chemicals, petroleum, petrochemical, rubber, and plastic sectors while Cochin Shipyard, Ernakulam, bagged the award among big industries in the engineering, automobile repairing and servicing, textiles and coir sectors.

St. Gregorios Cashew Industries, Puthoor, Kollam, was selected for the award in the food and food products category. St. Gobain India Pvt. Ltd., Palakkad, was adjudged the best in the other industries category.

Best safety worker

Rajagopal of HLL Lifecare Ltd., Peroorkada, Thiruvananthapuram, and Venugopal of Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT), Udyogamandal, Aluva, were selected as the best safety workers while Mohammed Azad of FACT, Udyogamandal, bagged the best safety guest worker award. Awards in other categories were also announced.

Labour Minister V. Sivankutty will give away the awards at a function to be held at the Ernakulam Town Hall on Monday, March 4, to mark National Safety Day.

