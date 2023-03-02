Industrial safety awards announced

March 02, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The industrial safety awards instituted by the Department of Factories and Boilers under the State government for the year 2022 were announced here on Thursday by Labour Minister V. Sivankutty.

Travancore Cochin Chemicals Ltd., Udyogamandal, Kochi, has won the award in the category of big industries with more than 500 employees in the chemicals, petroleum, petrochemical, rubber and plastic sectors while Cochin Shipyard bagged the award among big industries in the engineering, automobile repairing and servicing, textiles and coir sectors and St. Gregorios Cashew Industries, Puthoor, Kollam, was selected for the award in the food and food products category.

Best safety worker

Dent Care dental lab, Muvattupuzha, was adjudged the best in the other industries category. Augustine Biju of the FACT, Udyogamandal unit, won the best safety worker award. Mahendrakumar Yadav, FACT, Amabalamedu, and Jitendra Kumar, FACT, Udyogamandal, bagged the best safety guest worker award. Awards in other categories were also announced.